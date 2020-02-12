Is Disney only for the rich? Ticket increases have been announced for trips to the theme parks; discuss on Sunny Side Up

Is Disney only for the rich? Ticket increases have been announced for trips to the theme parks; discuss on Sunny Side Up
By 19 News Digital Team | February 12, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.

A trip to a Disney theme park is going to cost you more in 2020. Ticket prices are increasing for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Is Disney only for the rich?

It’s our talker of the day!

We’re live at 9:30 a.m. with Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.

Join us for the conversation on “Sunny Side Up” beginning each weekday at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.