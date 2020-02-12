Jen Picciano bringing her food and dining insight to Majic Morning Show on ‘Cleveland Bites’

Jen Picciano bringing her food and dining insight to Majic Morning Show on ‘Cleveland Bites’
Jen Picciano joins the Majic Morning Show as a contributor for Cleveland Bites. (Source: WOIO)
February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Starting Friday you can catch 19 News’ Jen Picciano on the Majic Morning Show, on WMJI 105.7 FM for her new weekly segment, “Cleveland Bites.”

The segment will be live at 8:50 a.m.

Every week Jen will bring you the latest food and dining news from around Northeast Ohio.

She’ll provide previews on new restaurants opening and insight on ones closing their doors.

She will also feature food events that you won’t want to miss.

I've got some news! 📻🎤🎧 I'll now be contributing to the Majic 105.7 - Cleveland WMJI Majic Morning Show every Friday as...

Posted by Jen Picciano Cleveland 19 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

If you don’t catch “Cleveland Bites” live on the radio, the segment will be posted to the WMJI website each week.

The Majic Morning Show is hosted by Mark Nolan, Jimmy Malone, Chip Kullik, and Tracey Carroll.

Listen to it weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.