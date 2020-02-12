Jen Picciano bringing her food and dining insight to Majic Morning Show on ‘Cleveland Bites’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Starting Friday you can catch 19 News’ Jen Picciano on the Majic Morning Show, on WMJI 105.7 FM for her new weekly segment, “Cleveland Bites.”
The segment will be live at 8:50 a.m.
Every week Jen will bring you the latest food and dining news from around Northeast Ohio.
She’ll provide previews on new restaurants opening and insight on ones closing their doors.
She will also feature food events that you won’t want to miss.
If you don’t catch “Cleveland Bites” live on the radio, the segment will be posted to the WMJI website each week.
The Majic Morning Show is hosted by Mark Nolan, Jimmy Malone, Chip Kullik, and Tracey Carroll.
Listen to it weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.
