Kent State University announces free tuition for I Promise School’s inaugural class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University announced on Wednesday that the students of LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron were gifted four years of college tuition.
Members of the inaugural class, who are now in 11th grade, were told of the gift during a surprise ceremony with Kent State University officials.
“Most of all, we’re doing this because you guys have demonstrated over the past several years that you have the grit, you have the determination, you have the dreams to succeed,” Kent State University President Todd Diacon told students.
Many parents of students were on hand for the announcement.
Students will also get a year of room and board paid for.
I Promise School is an educational partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.