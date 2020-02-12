Lake Health limiting visitors at Northeast Ohio facilities due to flu concerns

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake Health, several of their hospitals will undergo visitor restrictions due to widespread flu in the area.
Lake Health released a statement regarding the matter:
To protect our patients, staff, and visitors during this high level of flu activity in our community, Lake Health has begun limiting visitors to West Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and Beachwood Medical Center
· Visitors must be 18 years of age or older; visitation will be limited to two healthy visitors per patient.
· Adults who exhibit any flu-like symptoms or have been diagnosed with the flu within the past seven days are asked not to visit.
· All visitors will be asked to wash their hands before and after a patient visit using soap and water or the alcohol-based hand sanitizer located in each patient room.
Patients visiting Lake Health urgent care centers will be asked to wear a mask, provided by the staff.
Those with flu-like symptoms are being asked to reschedule outpatient appointments, such as physical therapy or routine lab/imaging procedures, for when they feel better.
