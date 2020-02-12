Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police have charged two Ohio State University football players with rape and kidnaping. The Columbus Dispatch reports that police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday and warrants have been issued for their arrests. In an affidavit filed by police, the woman was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn't want to continue. Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join. Police say after the assault Wint told the woman she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her."