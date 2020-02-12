Masked gunman pistol whips store clerk during chaotic robbery on Cleveland’s West Side (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A violent and chaotic armed robbery took place Sunday night, when two masked gunmen stormed into a Convenient Food Mart in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
A clerk was pistol-whipped and a customer was forced to the ground with a gun to her back, as the men stole cash from the register and cigarettes off the shelves.
The clerk was ordered to open a safe locked away in an office, but the employee lost his keys while he was being assaulted, according to Cleveland Police.
The suspects then took off from the Storer Avenue business, and headed southbound on West 47th Street.
Anyone with information on this crime is strongly urged to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217, or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
