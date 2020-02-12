Mother located but police still searching for man who abandoned 3 kids at Cleveland gas station

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Many questions remain after three children were found inside an abandoned SUV at a Cleveland gas station Monday.
It’s a bizarre story that police are still trying to figure out.
Eyewitnesses told police that an unidentified man drove the car to a Sunoco gas station on East 131st and Harvard Avenue, parked and then walked away about an hour later, leaving the three kids in the SUV.
Police took the kids to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital where they got a clean bill of health.
A media alert was put out for their mother, 27-year-old Tomeeka Pope, who was reported missing on Sunday.
Police told 19 News she suffers from PTSD and drug abuse.
Her father, Lenard Pope, told 19 News that he’s been worried about her behavior.
“We’ve been having some challenges with Tomeeka for about the last few months, but this incident is by far more extreme than anything that we’ve been dealing with," he said.
Police located Pope Monday night at the Marathon gas station in Maple Heights on Warrensville Center Road, hours after her kids were abandoned. A worker recognized her from media reports.
She was taken to South Pointe hospital for evaluation and didn’t tell police much.
“People want to know, what kind of person leaves kids in a parked care at a gas station?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.
“I don’t have that answer, I truly don’t know. My guess is somebody that doesn’t have children of their own," said Lieutenant Don Grossmyer, Maple Heights Police Department.
“Could he face charges?" asked Nyorkor.
" Yes. Yes, he could," responded Grossmyer.
The man could face child endangerment charges.
Police tell us the children are with their grandmother.
19 News will update this story as developments come in.
