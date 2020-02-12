Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL; now eligible to rejoin Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | February 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Myles Garrett has been reinstated and is now eligible to rejoin the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15 for his role in an on-field physical altercation involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Browns defensive end met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. His reinstatement, which came two days later, means Garrett can now participate in offseason workouts.

