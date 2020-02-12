Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL; now eligible to rejoin Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Myles Garrett has been reinstated and is now eligible to rejoin the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15 for his role in an on-field physical altercation involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
The Browns defensive end met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. His reinstatement, which came two days later, means Garrett can now participate in offseason workouts.
This story will be updated.
