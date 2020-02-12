Nearly 100 jobs will be lost when JCPenney closes Chapel Hill Mall location

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - JCPenney has formally filed its plan to lay off nearly 100 employees when it closes its Chapel Hill Mall store in Akron.
The new documents reveal 97 workers will be cut after the store shutters on April 24.
The company announced it would close its Chapel Hill location last month.
Of the 97 layoffs, most are cashiers and associates.
“You see a trend all over the country with big box stores,” said Heather Yannayon, deputy director of Ohio Means Jobs Summit County. “The State of Ohio has a regional rapid response team, so when they do hear of layoffs, they contact us here at (Ohio Means Jobs) and we send out a team to help individuals with interview skills, resume writing, things like that.”
The news of JCPenney’s closing comes on the heels of a tumultuous time for the Akron mall, which has faced declining occupancy and other issues.
“I remember when the mall first opened,” one shopper told 19 News before going into the shrinking retail hub. “I saw it start, now I’m seeing it end. It’s kind of the end of an era. I used to come here a lot when I was younger, but not so much recently. Online shopping has a hurt a lot.”
“I’m sorry to see it go. It’s kind of unfortunate,” another shopper said. “I don’t know what the issue is. This has been a very nice mall.”
