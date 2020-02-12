2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty in 2020 rape, kidnapping case

An Ohio State helmet is seen on the turn before the start of the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday found the two former Ohio State football players not guilty on charges relating to a rape and kidnapping case in 2020.

RELATED: Ohio State football players charged with rape and kidnapping

Both Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep were members of the Ohio State football team-- Wint since 2016, Riep since 2017.

OSU football players arrested
OSU football players arrested((Source: Franklin County Jail))

Riep allegedly filmed the victim and told her to give her name and say the incident was consensual before driving her back to her residence last week, according to previous reports.

Court records said Wint was held on a $75,000 bond while Riep was held on a $100,000 bond.

ESPN previously said school officials have been made aware of the arrest and have removed both players from the team.

OSU Head Coach Ryan Day previously said the duo “did not live up to our standards and my expectations” in a release at the time.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint (23) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates his interception of a Michigan pass with safety Marcus Hooker (29) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)

