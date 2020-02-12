Ohio State football players Jahsen Wint, Amir Riep charged with rape and kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep of Columbus were arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Both Wint and Riep were members of the Ohio State Football team, Wint since 2016, Riep since 2017.
According to the affidavit obtained by ElevenWarriors, Riep filmed the victim and told her to give her name and say the incident was consensual before driving her back to her residence last week.
Per ESPN:
School officials have been made aware of the arrest and suspended both players from all team activities.
According to the Frankin County Police, an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.
