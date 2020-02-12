Ohio State football players Jahsen Wint, Amir Riep charged with rape and kidnapping

Ohio State football players Jahsen Wint, Amir Riep charged with rape and kidnapping
Ohio State football players Jahsen Wint, Amir Riep charged with rape and kidnapping (Source: Ohio State Football)
By Randy Buffington | February 12, 2020 at 4:28 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:28 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep of Columbus were arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Both Wint and Riep were members of the Ohio State Football team, Wint since 2016, Riep since 2017.

Jahsen Wint
Jahsen Wint (Source: Ohio State Football)
Amir Riep
Amir Riep (Source: Ohio State Football)

According to the affidavit obtained by ElevenWarriors, Riep filmed the victim and told her to give her name and say the incident was consensual before driving her back to her residence last week.

Per ESPN:

School officials have been made aware of the arrest and suspended both players from all team activities.

Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint (23) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint (23) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: Michael Conroy)
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates his interception of a Michigan pass with safety Marcus Hooker (29) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates his interception of a Michigan pass with safety Marcus Hooker (29) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Source: Tony Ding)

According to the Frankin County Police, an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.