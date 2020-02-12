Richland County husband accused of killing wife and dumping her body expected in court

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in a wooded area on the side of the road is scheduled to be arraigned in Mansfield Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Alec Blair is charged with murder for the death of Gaberien Clevenger, 22.
Richland County Sheriff deputies said the couple was planning on getting a divorce.
Clevenger was reported missing to Shelby police on Feb. 10.
Shelby police said they learned Clevenger was last seen in Blair’s Jeep.
Richland County deputies and Shelby police officers located the Jeep at his workplace and said evidence inside the Jeep “led them to believe a crime had been committed.”
Officers said after an interview with police, Blair led them to Clevenger’s body, which was in a wooded area on the west side of Bowman Road, just south of SR 96.
Clevenger’s cause of death has not been released.
Blair is currently locked up in the Richland County Jail.
