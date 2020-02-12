Richland County man kills wife as divorce loomed, police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Alec Blair, 21, was charged with murder on Monday after he led police to his wife’s body in Shelby, Ohio.
Gaberien Clevenger, 22, was reported missing on Feb. 10, and police--in conjunction with the Richland Cuonty Sheriff’s Office--launched an investigation.
The couple was recently married, but divorce plans were already underway, according to police.
Authorities searched Blair’s car, uncovered evidence and initiated an interrogation.
Blair directed law enforcement to a wooded area on the west side of Bowman Road, just south of State Route 96.
They found Clevenger’s body, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) was called in to process the crime scene.
Blair was taken to Richland County Jail and charged with murder, and authorities recommended that he be held on a $500,000 bond.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.