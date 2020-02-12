State committee to discuss new conditions that would give more Ohio patients right to use medical marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A State Medical Board committee is expected to vote Wednesday on if newly-petitioned conditions should qualify more patients for medical marijuana use in Ohio.
Twenty-eight conditions petitioned by the public were submitted to the State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee.
- Anxiety
- Anxiety
- Anxiety, Depression
- Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
- Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
- Asperger’s Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Bengals/Browns Fans
- Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
- Chronic Back Chronic Hip
- Depression
- Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
- Epstein-Barr
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
- Insomnia
- Lupus
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Panic Attack and Anxiety
- PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
- Severe Social Anxiety
- Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer
- Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain
(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)
The committee is now tasked with recommending which, if any, of the 28 conditions should be considered by the full board for a final vote anticipated in summer 2020.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m.
Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.