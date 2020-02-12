State committee to discuss new conditions that would give more Ohio patients right to use medical marijuana

State committee to discuss new conditions that would give more Ohio patients right to use medical marijuana
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Chris Anderson | February 12, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A State Medical Board committee is expected to vote Wednesday on if newly-petitioned conditions should qualify more patients for medical marijuana use in Ohio.

Twenty-eight conditions petitioned by the public were submitted to the State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee.

  1. Anxiety
  2. Anxiety
  3. Anxiety, Depression
  4. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
  5. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
  6. Asperger’s Disorder
  7. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  8. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  9. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  10. Bengals/Browns Fans
  11. Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
  12. Chronic Back Chronic Hip
  13. Depression
  14. Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
  15. Epstein-Barr
  16. Gastroesophageal reflux disease
  17. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  18. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  19. HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
  20. Insomnia
  21. Lupus
  22. Opioid Use Disorder
  23. Opioid Use Disorder
  24. Panic Attack and Anxiety
  25. PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
  26. Severe Social Anxiety
  27. Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer
  28. Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)

The committee is now tasked with recommending which, if any, of the 28 conditions should be considered by the full board for a final vote anticipated in summer 2020.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m.

Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.