Teens injured by reckless hit-and-run driver in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Following an initial car crash, a teen driver, Amadou Ly, got out and went to see if the other driver was OK.
But, as he got back in his car to wait for police, it was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
“I still got a concussion, my neck is still sore and the whole left side of my body really hurts still,” said 19-year-old Ly.
He and his friend, 18-year-old De Sean Hill, were involved in the initial crash on I-480 at I-271 Friday night around 11:30.
“It was a minor fender bender. I was coming down the lane, somebody was merging onto the lane and my side crashed onto his side,” said Ly.
Ly got out to make sure the other driver was okay and to exchange insurance info. He says within seconds of him getting back into his car, a truck smacked into his vehicle.
Ly was knocked out and his friend was also injured.
The teens, their parents and police want the reckless driver to come forward. As usual police need your help to catch the driver.
If you know anything, call the Warrensville Heights Police at (216) 581-1234.
