2 violent fugitives taken into custody after being shown during ‘Wanted Wednesday’ on 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After being featured last week on “Wanted Wednesday,” tips lead to the apprehension of 41-year-old Sean Donat, of East Cleveland, while 44-year-old Anthony Lawson turned himself in a day after the segment aired.
Authorities wanted Donat for two counts of robbery and felonious assault, a man with a 20-year history of violence.
Lawson served eight years for raping a child, but had failed to register as a sex offender.
“I wanted to feature a couple of these success stories so that the community has an idea of the impact they are having in this investigations,” says Detective Red Dyer of Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers doesn’t take names from calls to (216)-25CRIME nor record voices, but there are rewards in some cases.
"Crime doesn't pay," says Detective Dyer. "Crime Stoppers does."
Donat appeared in court this week. Lawson is scheduled to appear on Thursday.
