Women’s car window smashed at Akron dog park, purse and credit cards stolen

The pictured individual was observed on surveillance at the Fairlawn Walmart a short time later purchasing gift cards with stolen credit cards. If you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). (Source: 19 News)