Women’s car window smashed at Akron dog park, purse and credit cards stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are asking for help identifying a man who police believe smashed a women’s car window out while she was visiting the dog park at 499 Memorial Pkwy.
The thief smashed the rear passenger window of her car, and stole her purse which contained three credit cards.
A short time later a man at the Fairlawn Walmart was caught on camera purchasing gift cards with the women’s credit cards.
If you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
