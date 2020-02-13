Cavs head into All-Star break on high note

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tristan Thompson threw down a game-high 27 points, including 3-for-3 from 3-point land, and Larry Nance Jr. added 25, as the Cavaliers grounded the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 127-105 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The win ended a 12-game losing streak at home for the Cavs, and comes just three nights after suffering the worst home loss in franchise history at the hands of the L.A. Clippers.
Now it’s on to the All-Star break. Collin Sexton will compete in the Rising Stars game in Chicago on Friday night.
