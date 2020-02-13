Cavs head into All-Star break on high note

Thompson leads team past Hawks

Cavs head into All-Star break on high note
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Tony Zarrella | February 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tristan Thompson threw down a game-high 27 points, including 3-for-3 from 3-point land, and Larry Nance Jr. added 25, as the Cavaliers grounded the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 127-105 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The win ended a 12-game losing streak at home for the Cavs, and comes just three nights after suffering the worst home loss in franchise history at the hands of the L.A. Clippers.

Now it’s on to the All-Star break. Collin Sexton will compete in the Rising Stars game in Chicago on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.