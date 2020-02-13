Chocolate-covered grapes, strawberries are now on sale at Malley’s for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For a limited time, Malley’s is selling their famed chocolate-covered grapes and strawberries for Valentine’s Day weekend.
The Northeast Ohio company dips red grapes and ripe strawberries into their milk chocolate for several special occasions throughout the year.
Each box of strawberries or grapes is available beginning at noon on Thursday for $22.50.
There is no limit on the amount of boxes that can be purchased, but supplies aren’t expected to last long.
