Cleveland drug dealer who killed billionaire’s son with laced cocaine gets 15 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland drug dealer convicted of killing a Greek billionaire’s son in 2018 with spiked cocaine was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday in federal court.
Cell phone records and surveillance video showed that Terry Lee Christian sold Socrates S. Kokkalis cocaine laced with fentanyl and heroin on July 13, 2018, according to court records.
Kokkalis, the son of business mogul Sokratis P. Kokkalis, was found dead the next day in his downtown Cleveland Marriott suite.
White powder found by police at the scene was tested, and officers were able to confirm it contained a potent mixture of the three drugs.
Kokkalis was not aware the cocaine had been spiked. Christian’s DNA was found on the bag of drugs, and he pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge this past October.
This matter was investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vasile C. Katsaros and Margaret Sweeney.
