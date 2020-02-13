Crocker Park holds 2nd annual ‘I Do’ event on Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Forget the stress of making plans, ordering cake and planning a wedding.
For $50.00 on Valentines Day the folks at Crocker Park will throw you a 20-minute ceremony, throw in some prizes and put you in a drawing for a honeymoon package.
The Market Square Valentine’s Day weddings save the couples tens of thousands of dollars.
According to The Knot’s 2018 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding is $33,931,
This is the 2nd year in row the “I Do” ceremonies have been held at market Square on Valentine’s Day.
In its inaugural year nine couples got married.
