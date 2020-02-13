Crocker Park holds 2nd annual ‘I Do’ event on Valentine’s Day

Crocker Park held its inaugural Valentine's Day weddings on Thursday, Feb. 14. For $50 couples could get married. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | February 13, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Forget the stress of making plans, ordering cake and planning a wedding.

For $50.00 on Valentines Day the folks at Crocker Park will throw you a 20-minute ceremony, throw in some prizes and put you in a drawing for a honeymoon package.

The Market Square Valentine’s Day weddings save the couples tens of thousands of dollars.

According to The Knot’s 2018 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding is $33,931,

This is the 2nd year in row the “I Do” ceremonies have been held at market Square on Valentine’s Day.

In its inaugural year nine couples got married.

