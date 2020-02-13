Dana: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ Dana Inc. (DAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $85 million.
On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.
The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $226 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.62 billion.
Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.25 billion to $8.75 billion.
Dana shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1.5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN