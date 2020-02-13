Gov. DeWine to introduce new bill targeting distracted drivers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to introduce legislation that would increase the consequences for drivers caught using handheld wireless devices while behind the wheel.
The Republican governor will be joined by several state Senators and the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol to announce details of the new comprehensive bill on Thursday afternoon.
The OSHP says smartphone use while driving is believed to be a major factor in the increase of fatal crashes over the past several years.
Data from the OSHP shows that 2019 was the second-deadliest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade.
This story will be updated.
