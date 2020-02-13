Patient previously under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio cleared from infection

Patient previously under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio cleared from infection
Miami University students in Ohio were seen wearing face masks amid a coronavirus scare (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | February 13, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 2:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State health officials provided new information into the investigation of whether there were any confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health said on Tuesday that one person was still under investigation for coronavirus, but an update on Thursday afternoon said test results for that person came back negative.

Health officials provide update to investigation of possible coronavirus case in Ohio https://bit.ly/2vrG2b0

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Five Ohio patients have now tested with negative results for coronavirus.

As of Feb. 13, 15 cases of coronavirus were identified in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.