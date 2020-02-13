Patient previously under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio cleared from infection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State health officials provided new information into the investigation of whether there were any confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health said on Tuesday that one person was still under investigation for coronavirus, but an update on Thursday afternoon said test results for that person came back negative.
Five Ohio patients have now tested with negative results for coronavirus.
As of Feb. 13, 15 cases of coronavirus were identified in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
