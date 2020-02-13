Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers finally ended their losing ways at home by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 127-105 on Wednesday night. Cleveland was coming off its worst home loss in franchise history and broke a 12-game home losing streak. Tristan Thompson had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points. Cleveland won at home for the first time since Dec. 23 when they also defeated Atlanta. All-Star guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 12 assists.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49. The Jayhawks won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor in the Big 12. Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas. West Virginia fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players have been kicked off the team after being charged with kidnapping and rape. Coach Ryan Day Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint “did not live up to our standards and my expectations.” They were booked into jail early Wednesday and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. It was not clear whether they had attorneys. The woman told police she started having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both raped her.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a Nov. 14 game. The 24-year-old Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Garrett. The 2017 top overall pick met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in the final step before he could be cleared. Garrett has expressed remorse for pulling off Rudolph's helmet and smashing him in the head with it in the final seconds of Cleveland's nationally televised win over Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and his older brother Andre added 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio State over Rutgers 72-66. Rutgers overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half, with Geo Baker hitting a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to get the Scarlet Knights within 3 points. But they late but ran out of time, with Andre Wesson hitting a foul shot and then CJ Walker hitting a pair with 12 seconds left to seal it. Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each added 10 points for the Buckeyes. Jacob Young had 17 for Rutgers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead No. 19 Butler to a 66-61 victory over Xavier. Kamar Baldwin added 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs. Naji Marshall scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Xavier, his 17th double-double. Butler shot 47% and Xavier went 44% from the field. Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson took an elbow to the head and went to the floor with Butler leading 42-25. He left the game and did not return.