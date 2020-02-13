ICE arrests 75 people during recent operation conducted in Ohio and Michigan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested dozens of people during a week-long operation conducted in Ohio and Michigan.
According to ICE, agents targeted at-large undocumented immigrants during the sting that ran from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.
ICE highlighted two individuals that were arrested in Ohio during the operation.
- An MS-13 gang member, identified as Santos Ceferino Amaya-Cruz, is charged by Salvadoran authorities for aggravated homicide was arrested in Galloway.
- A 41-year-old Serbian citizen previously convicted for carjacking was caught in Warren.
Seventy percent of the individuals arrested have prior arrests listed in their criminal background.
“ICE officers are first and foremost focused on removing criminal aliens from the community,” said Rebecca Adducci, field office director of ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in Michigan and Ohio. “I applaud the dedicated men and women of ICE and our partners who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, often in the face of great personal danger.”
Those arrested were citizens of countries that include Brazil, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Mexico, Thailand, and Tunisia.
