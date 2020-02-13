Indians have jobs to win in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of the time when a team is considered a contender for their division they do not have many jobs open. The Indians are bucking that trend. Only 14 spots of the 26 man roster are secured.
Catcher- Roberto Perez is the clear starter. Sandy Leon does not have the back up job locked down yet, so we can still think of it as an open position. A lot would have to go wrong for Leon to not have the job.
Infield- Carlos Santana, Ceaser Hernandez, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez are in. Various guys are competing for back up jobs. Jake Bauers, Christian Arroyo, Yu Chang, Andrew Valasquez, Mike Freeman and Bobby Bradley all have chances. Bauers can play first base and in the outfield, that versatility could give him an upper hand.
Outfield- Only Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes are certainties. Reyes has worked on his outfield play in the offseason and wants to help the team there. Jordan Luplow, Greg Allen, Bradely Zimmer and Delino DeShields, Jr. will compete for reserve roles.
Starters- Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber are in. Aaron Civale, Zac Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez and Logan Allen will compete for the final two spots. It will likely be a three horse race between Civale, Plesac and Plutko. Plutko is out of options, which would likely be a tie-breaker for him.
Bullpen- Brad Hand, Nick Wittgren, Adam Cimber and Oliver Perez should all make the club. Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Hunter Wood, James Hoyt, or potentiall one of the left-over starters will also push for other jobs. Clase was the centerpiece of the Kluber trade, it feels like he should make the club.
