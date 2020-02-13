Lakewood nurse will be sentenced today for theft and drug possession

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former nurse for a Lakewood nursing facility is scheduled to be sentenced today for theft and drug possession.
Michelle Brown pleaded guilty January 14.
Brown stole drugs from patients while she was working at the Crestmont North Nursing Facility on Detroit Road.
On March 1 and March 7, 2019, Brown removed bottles of morphine and hydromorphone from a medication cart that were prescribed for patients of the facility.
She then removed a portion of opiate liquid and added water to bottles in an attempt to conceal the theft, diluting the drugs.
On May 7, 2019, Brown was indicted for stealing patients prescribed drugs.
“This defendant took advantage of her position as a nurse to illicitly obtain drugs and tried to conceal the evidence. In doing so, she placed innocent patients at risk by tampering with their medication. We will seek an appropriate punishment,” Cleveland prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said.
