Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EXCESSIVE FORCE-KINDERGARTNER
Employee accused of excessive force on kindergartner fired
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school safety and security employee has been fired after officials said he used excessive force on a kindergarten student. The Canton Repository reports the Canton City school board voted Monday to fire Shawn Poole for malfeasance of duty. The newspaper, citing a termination letter obtained through a public records request, said an investigation found Poole used excessive force on Jan. 21 when he tried to stop a 6-year-old girl at McGregor Elementary from running out of the cafeteria. Poole admitted to picking up and carrying the student. He said some of the witnesses could not have seen the interaction. Poole called their characterization of his demeanor incorrect. He could not be reached for comment.
WOMAN KILLED-DEATH PENALTY
Death penalty case in woman's murder now in hands of jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The death penalty case against a man charged with raping and killing a woman two years ago is now in the hands of an Ohio jury. The Columbus Dispatch reports that jurors in Franklin County heard closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of Anthony Pardon in the January 2018 murder of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson of Columbus. Prosecutors cited DNA evidence on the body and on appliance cords used to tie the victim up. Defense attorney Larry Thomas argued that the prosecution case was based on “speculation” and dismissed DNA and cellphone evidence as inexact and not providing conclusive proof.
OHIO STATE-FOOTBALL PLAYERS CHARGED
2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players have been kicked off the team after being charged with kidnapping and rape. Coach Ryan Day Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint “did not live up to our standards and my expectations.” They were booked into jail early Wednesday and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. It was not clear whether they had attorneys. The woman told police she started having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both raped her.
SHOT DEAD IN DRIVEWAY
Authorities: Shootout at Ohio home leaves 2 dead in driveway
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shootout in the driveway at a southwestern Ohio home left two people dead. The Greene County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Yellow Springs home around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Gene Fischer says a preliminary investigation indicated an armed man confronted a vehicle pulling into the driveway and was shot by the homeowner, a passenger who has a concealed carry permit. Fischer said the ex-wife of the homeowner, also armed, then pulled up in a vehicle and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner. The names of those involved weren't immediately released.
XGR-INCOME TAX LIMITS
Analyst: income tax limits plan could harm Ohio bond rating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fiscal analyst has warned lawmakers that a proposal to make it harder to raise the state income tax could harm Ohio's bond rating. At issue is a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose a supermajority requirement in both chambers for the General Assembly to raise such taxes. Zach Schiller is research director at the nonpartisan organization Ohio Policy Matters. Gongwer News Service reports Schiller told the Senate Ways and Means Committee Tuesday that other states with similar supermajority requirements have seen their credit ratings lowered. Gongwer reports no one testified last week at a hearing set aside for supporters.
WANDERING TODDLER
Woman charged after boy in her care found wandering streets
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old boy in her care was found wandering residential streets alone. Jillian Jaunzemis runs a day care from her Sandusky home and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a boy riding a plastic scooter in the middle of the street Monday morning. They found that the boy was not wearing a jacket or shoes in 35-degree weather. Officers determined the boy had come from Jaunzemis' home, where she was taking care of six other children at the time.
XGR-FIRST RESPONDERS-PTSD
Ohio House again approves emergency responders PTSD coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has once again approved a measure covering post-traumatic stress disorder for emergency responders who haven't suffered a physical injury. Police and firefighters have been pushing for the coverage under the state insurance fund for injured workers for years. The House on Wednesday approved mandating the coverage. The House approved a similar measure as part of its workers' comp budget proposal last year but state senators said they wanted time to study the idea. Senate President Larry Obhof, who supports the idea, promised a “full and fair process" and said his members have been working on a version.
EVICTION STANDOFF-MAN FOUND DEAD
Authorities: Standoff over eviction ends with man found dead
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A standoff that started when authorities tried to evict a man from his apartment ended when police officers found him dead inside the unit about six hours later. The standoff started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when an Akron municipal court worker went to the apartment to carry out the eviction. When the 62-year-old tenant said he was armed, the worker notified police, who called in a SWAT team. The man fired at least two shots during the standoff. But authorities say neither shot went outside of the apartment or hit anyone. Officers didn't fire any shots during the standoff.
VEHICLE BREAK-INS
Police: 4 teens arrested in 80-plus Cleveland car break-ins
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police have announced the arrest of four teenagers believed to have been responsible for scores of vehicle break-ins in Cleveland. Police said three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male are believed to be responsible for more than 80 car break-ins on the city's southeast side, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights. Police say detectives are investigating whether they are also responsible for incidents in east Cleveland and the downtown area. Police say the suspects were found with a weapon, but didn't say what the weapon was. Charges hadn't yet been filed but police said they could include aggravated robbery and other counts.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade if Congress provides funds.