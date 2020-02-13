Lincoln Electric: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.7 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.15 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.
The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $736.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $293.1 million, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.
Lincoln Electric shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.
