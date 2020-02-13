Lorain County man facing trial after allegedly installing camera in girls bathroom

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of filming his friends, relatives and minors in his bathroom will appear in court tomorrow.
Paul Churchill faces multiple charges, including several counts of voyeurism and obscenities involving minors.
Lorain County Sheriff Lt. Robert Vansant said he was filming people on a camera hidden in a device that “looked like it was just a regular AC charger, and it was actually a hidden camera device with an SD card in it.”
Vansant said he recorded at least half a dozen friends and family members. “He was recording things that were taking place in the bathroom, private time and things.”
A 19-year-old relative, who was staying in the State Route 511 home with Churchill and his wife, found the camera.
“She indicated to us she was in the process of moving out because she found something suspicious in his bathroom. Prior to her moving out she brought that device to us and we determined it was a hidden camera,” Vansant said.
The 19 year old became suspicious when she noticed the word adapter was spelled incorrectly (Adaptor). She checked it out and found a camera lens on the face and a USB port in the bottom with a small SD card inside. According to the case report, Churchill texted her it was a CO2 detector; that’s when she knew it was his.
Police searched the Churchill’s phone and other electronics, and found hundreds of saved files, including photos of friends and relatives and children.
