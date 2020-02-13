Lorain County man pleads not guilty to having a hidden camera in his bathroom

Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | February 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 12:44 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom of his Henrietta Township home pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.

Paul Churchill, 30, was indicted on the charges of pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and voyeurism.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies said Churchill’s bathroom camera recorded a 19-year-old female relative living with him and several teen juveniles related to the 19-year-old.

Deputies also said Churchill moved the camera to a friend’s house in Erie County and captured videos of another female.

That incident is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

Churchill remains out on a $70,000 bond and will be back in court on Feb. 26.

