Lorain County man pleads not guilty to having a hidden camera in his bathroom

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom of his Henrietta Township home pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Paul Churchill, 30, was indicted on the charges of pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and voyeurism.
Lorain County Sheriff deputies said Churchill’s bathroom camera recorded a 19-year-old female relative living with him and several teen juveniles related to the 19-year-old.
Deputies also said Churchill moved the camera to a friend’s house in Erie County and captured videos of another female.
That incident is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s office.
Churchill remains out on a $70,000 bond and will be back in court on Feb. 26.
