Lyft driver tried to prevent woman from exiting car, sprayed something making her ‘dizzy and light-headed’, according to Cleveland police report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman said her Lyft driver sprayed something in the car which made her feel ‘dizzy and light-headed’ and tried to prevent her from getting out of the car.
The 22-year-old Cleveland woman filed the report with Cleveland police after the alleged incident happened on Wednesday.
According to the report, the victim ordered the ride after she got to work at Hot Sauce Williams on Lee Road and discovered she didn’t have to work.
The victim told police while in the car, the driver asked personal questions about her work and where she lived.
She stated she saw the driver exit the Lyft app and she then received a notification on her phone the ride had been cancelled.
The woman told Cleveland police she then heard the sound of an aerosol can being sprayed in the front seat and began feeling ‘dizzy and light-headed.'
The vehicle was stopped in traffic in the area of E. 134th Street and Kinsman Avenue, so the woman said she tried to get out, but the driver allegedly reached into the back passenger seat with both hands and tried to stop her.
She told police she was able to break away and ran into a nearby convenience store.
According to the police report, the driver stayed in the area for about five minutes before driving away.
The victim went to University Hospitals, but was told by staff they were unable to run tests to see if she was drugged.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.