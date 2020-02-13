Missing child alert: Cleveland Police searching for 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing girl, 6-year-old Londyn Shade.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Shade’s father won custody of the child but the mother failed to hand her over.
Police cannot find the mother or girl, and a missing child alert has been issued.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 216-621-1234.
