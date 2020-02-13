Missing child alert: Cleveland Police searching for 6-year-old girl

Londyn Shade's mother was ordered to hand her daughter over to police, but has failed to do so. (Source: Cleveland Police)
By John Deike | February 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing girl, 6-year-old Londyn Shade.

According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Shade’s father won custody of the child but the mother failed to hand her over.

Police cannot find the mother or girl, and a missing child alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 216-621-1234.

