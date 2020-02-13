Northeast Ohio Weather: Around one inch of new snow today; lake effect snow tonight as the arctic blast arrives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is quickly tracking east of us towards New York City this morning. The heaviest snow fell yesterday evening where a general 2 to 5 inches of snow came down. Akron-Canton picked more than Cleveland Hopkins. We will continue to see snow in the area this morning then a break for a time early this afternoon. An arctic front arrives later today. This will spark another burst of snow. This snow burst could impact the late day rush hour. Much colder air pours into Ohio tonight. Temperatures will crash through the 20′s and into the teens tonight. There is enough moisture for lake effect snow. It will be a west to northwest steering wind. I’m forecasting a trace to as much as 4 inches of new snow by Friday morning.