Only 1 Northeast Ohio suburb makes list of fastest growing cities in the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The website HomeSnacks, which ranks U.S. cities in numerous categories, recently looked at the top 10 fastest growing cities in Ohio for 2020.
Using the most recent census data over the past five years, the all of fastest growing cities in Ohio are outer ring suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati or Cleveland.
“Major cities continue to be a draw for most people of working age trying to make career, however big city living isn’t for everyone” Chris Kolmar said, HomeSnacks Founder. “The suburbs offer the ability to work in a major city without having to pay big city rent. The trade off, of course, is a longer commute time.”
In some cases the cities on the list are many miles outside of a major downtown.
- Hilliard (17 minutes outside of Columbus) 29.7% growth
- Sunbury (35 minutes outside of Columbus) 26.7% growth
- Harrison (30 minutes outside of Cincinnati) 22.6% growth
- Powell (30 minutes outside of Columbus) 19.8% growth
- Pickerington (30 minutes outside of Columbus) 18.5% growth
- Grove City (20 minutes outside of Columbus) 18.3% growth
- Monroe (40 minutes outside of Cincinnati) 18.1% growth
- Grandview Heights (10 minutes outside of Columbus) 17.3% growth
- Avon (25 minutes outside of Cleveland) 16.8% growth
- Delaware (37 minutes outside of Columbus) 16.5% growth
