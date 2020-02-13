Stefanski adds three new assistant coaches

Chris Kiffin is taking over as the defensive line coach. He worked under Joe Woods, the Browns new defensive coordinator, in San Francisco as the pass rush specialist. Kiffen is looking forward to working with Myles Garrett. “Myles is an athletic freak as everyone knows, but what excites me about him is he’s just getting started,” Kiffen told ClevelandBrowns.com. "He’s just scratching the surface of what he can be. In talking with him, he’s really eager to get back to work and he wants to chase greatness and I think when you have that mindset, it’s going to be really easy to coach. It’s going to be really fun to coach and it’s going to carry off on everybody else too in the room.