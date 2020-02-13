Stefanski adds three new assistant coaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced new hires on Thursday.
Chris Kiffin is taking over as the defensive line coach. He worked under Joe Woods, the Browns new defensive coordinator, in San Francisco as the pass rush specialist. Kiffen is looking forward to working with Myles Garrett. “Myles is an athletic freak as everyone knows, but what excites me about him is he’s just getting started,” Kiffen told ClevelandBrowns.com. "He’s just scratching the surface of what he can be. In talking with him, he’s really eager to get back to work and he wants to chase greatness and I think when you have that mindset, it’s going to be really easy to coach. It’s going to be really fun to coach and it’s going to carry off on everybody else too in the room.
Scott Peters retired from the NFL as a player in 2008, but is returning to be the Browns assistant offensive line coach. After retiring he opened an MMA gym. In 2012 he started Safe Football LLC, which is a nonprofit that assists players in avoiding concussions and other football injuries. It has since be rebranded as “Tip of the Spear.”
T.C. McCartney was named an offensive assistant, he had been with Denver last year at the quarterbacks coach. He was with the Browns in a similar role in 2014.
