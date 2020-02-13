Summit County prosecutor warning people about a new twist on the jury duty scam

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said scammers are now using the names of local elected officials to make the jury duty scam sound more legit.
Walsh said the caller states you have missed jury duty and will be arrested unless you immediately pay a fine.
The new twist is the caller then adds you can check with Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt with any questions.
Walsh said Kurt is not involved in the scam and said “it’s quite upsetting scammers are attempting to tarnish the names of our elected officials”.
Walsh reminded residents you will not be arrested for missing jury duty, either county or federal.
The best advice continues to be, if you do not recognize the number, don’t answer the call.
By answering the call, scammers know the number they’ve called is active.
You’re then put on what’s known as a “suckers list” and you will get lots more calls, said Walsh.
