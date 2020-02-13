Twinsburg firefighters, police rescue woman who got sick while with her dogs in the woods

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old woman needed to be rescued Thursday, after suddenly becoming sick while walking her dogs.
Twinsburg firefighters said the victim was on the bike and hike trail between Dodge Intermediate School and East Idlewood Park.
Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the park around 10:45 a.m.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was taken to University Hospitals Twinsburg for evaluation.
Firefighters said the dogs are safe and being taken care of by a family member.
Firefighters also thanked the public works employees for plowing the trail, which made it easier to find the victim.
