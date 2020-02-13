Update: 2nd inmate caught after 5 prisoners escape from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The second of five Stark County Regional Community Correction Center escapees has been arrested. Joshua Bingham was arrested Friday, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
Jason Drake, Michael Fisher, and Vincent Blanc remain on the run.
Jaden Miller is awaiting booking at the Stark County Jail after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center.
Miller was re-arrested late Wednesday in Carroll County without incident.
Miller was behind bars for driving under suspension and not using signals before changing course.
Five inmates escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center
Canton police said the men broke out a first floor window of the Lesh Road NE facility.
After getting out of the building, police said the men all ran away.
Charles Maye lives up the road. He’s afraid.
“Oh God yeah,” said Maye. “Cause I get up and leave early and my family is there by themselves.”
According to police, the escape happened sometime 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10:13 a.m. Tuesday.
19 News was not told about the escape until Wednesday afternoon.
“I was shocked I live probably a mile away from the jail and I saw it the morning on Facebook actually and they escaped the day before that,” said Joe Hoffman, who lives about a mile from the jail. “I mean, why didn’t they say something a day ago?”
Hoffman is angry he wasn’t informed sooner and he says this isn’t the first time this has happened.
“Two years ago I called 911 when there was one running through the, I live on the other side of 62, and they were running up through the woods and I saw a guy running up through the woods and the sheriff’s department coming back and forth and I called 911 to hear it was an escaped inmate and they caught him,” Hoffman said.
“I’m worried,” Hoffman said. “I mean, I don’t own a gun but maybe it’s time to get one.”
The prisoners have been identified as Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc.
Drake had been arrested for burglary.
Bingham was in for aggravated possession of drugs.
Fisher had been arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs.
Blanc was behind bars for violating a protection order.
“It’s wild because you wouldn’t think he’d be in there that long anyways so now when he gets caught, he’s really done,” Maye said.
If you have any information, please call Canton police at 330-649-5800.
