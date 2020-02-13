Wesson, Ohio State host Purdue

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ohio State's K. Wesson has averaged 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while CJ Walker has put up 7.5 points. For the Boilermakers, Williams has averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.