Willoughby officers rescue terrified children after mother leads police on high-speed chase (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a miracle no one was hurt after a mother led police on a high-speed chase across city lines with her two kids in the car.
Officers had to put spike strips down to get her to stop.
The 19 News Investigative Unit obtained video of the moment officers rescued her kids on Jan. 23.
Police believe the mother is mentally ill and was having an episode, as she led them down State Route 2 for miles.
When she got out of the car on the Vine Street exit ramp, she wasn’t making any sense.
Dash camera footage showed police rescue her frantic children from the backseat.
“She was driving 100 miles an hour,” one told an officer. “We thought we were going to die.”
According to an incident report, someone called in and reported the woman was acting strangely.
“I’m with the president and I’m trying to help,” she told officers.
We’re not identifying the woman, because she has not been charged with a crime in this case.
Willoughby police were the officers that finally got her to stop the car, by puncturing her tires.
“My kids are scared,” she said. “They threw a strip out, and they could have killed somebody.”
As officers calmed the two boys down, one told officers his mother has a mental problem.
She says over and over that she’s famous and was called to help someone stuck in a building.
“I don’t know if they were shooting a movie or what, but I keep saying I’m with the president and the CIA,” the woman said.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in this case.
Police were able to safely get the kids to a relative's house.
According to court records, the mother has pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges in the past.
Again, it doesn’t appear any criminal charges were filed after the police chase.
