Would-be iPhone thief foiled by extension cord during Akron robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton man who planned to rob a Sprint store had his plan foiled when an extension cord fought back.
The Fairlawn Police Department is waiting for Johnua Blaurock to get out of the hospital after he bungled a robbery then reported to police he swallowed fentanyl.
Blaurock walked into an Akron Sprint store, 3103 W. Market, on Feb. 12, and was greeted by a store employee.
According to police Blaurock grabbed a display shelf with items attached and pulled it off the wall.
The shelf contained four iPhones and two iPads worth nearly $5,000.
When an extension cord did not give, Blaurock fell backwards and fled to a waiting car being driven by Justice Hill, 20, of Akron.
A short time later police pulled Hill over and attempted to take Blaurock, Hill and a passenger into custody. Blaurock fled, but was apprehended.
Blaurock told police he had swallowed fentanyl. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic in downtown Akron and admitted for observation.
Hill told police he had marijuana in his jacket. Hill was arrested for possession of drugs, processed and released.
According to police Blaurock will have warrants issued for felony theft and obstruction of official business with criminal charges pending when he is released from observation.
