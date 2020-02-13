11-year-old girl goes missing in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood; police investigating

11-year-old girl goes missing in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood; police investigating
Love Harris, age 11, was last seen in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood on Feb. 12. (Source: Cleveland Police)
By John Deike | February 13, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 6:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing around 7 a.m. on Feb. 12.

According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Love Harris was last seen at 12802 Arlington Road.

She was wearing a burgundy hoodie under a blue jean jacket, and burgundy pants with brown boots. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Harris has black hair with braids.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 216-621-1234.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.