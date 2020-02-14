Akron police looking for suspect tied to 4 robberies on Copley Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man they believe has robbed four Akron stores in the last two weeks, and threatened to shoot clerks in the process.
The first hold-up occurred on Jan. 26 at the Family Dollar. The clerk told police that the suspect came in the store, and threatened to pull his gun if the clerk did not give him the cash in the register.
The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Three days later at the Walgreen’s just down the street from the Family Dollar, the same suspect, police say, walked up to the counter, with his hand near his waistband, and threatened to pull his gun while demanding cash.
Once again the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
On Feb. 4, Akron officers were called to the Little Caesar’s on Copley Road after the suspect approached the drive-thru window and robbed the store.
Then on Wednesday night officers responded to the CVS, just across the street from the Walgreen’s that was held up just 2 weeks earlier, and threatened to shoot the clerk unless they opened the register.
The suspect grabbed the money and ran out the door.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from a picture taken from surveillance video, as they are concerned that at some point the suspect will turn to gun violence to get what he wants.
