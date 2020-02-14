Cincy looks to sweep ECU

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Cincinnati has leaned on senior leadership while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Bearcats, seniors Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring, including 76 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of East Carolina's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.