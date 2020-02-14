I-90 E reduced to 1 lane between SR-7 and SR-193 after 30-car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 E in Ashtabula County is reduced to one lane between SR-7 and SR-193 due to a crash that happened around 1:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said about 30 vehicles were involved, including semi-trucks.
No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Highway Patrol.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
