Executive chef from Progressive Field launches Go Buddha Meals, a plant-based foods delivery service

Dark Chocolate Humms from Go Buddha Meals (Source: WOIO)
By Jen Picciano | February 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 12:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks continues to recognize February as Heart Health Month this week with Go Buddha Meals.

Joshua Ingraham, Executive Chef at Progressive Field, has launched a new plant-based meal delivery service.

He shared with us the recipes and methods of two of his offerings: Dark chocolate hummus and strawberry ginger dressing. (Recipe below)

19 News viewers can use this offer code, EATHAPPY15 for 15% off their first order.

Dark Chocolate Hummus

  • 8 oz Chickpeas
  • 2 oz aquafaba (from can of chickpeas)
  • 4 oz Cocoa Powder
  • 2 oz Tahini Paste
  • 2 oz Agave
  • 1 tbsp Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 pinch sea salt

Combine in a food processor until smooth about 2 min. (Keep for up to five days)

Ingredients for dark chocolate hummus from Go Buddha Meals. (Source: WOIO)

Strawberry Ginger (Stealth Health Dressing)

  • 4 oz Fresh Strawberries
  • 2 oz Cherry Tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp Fresh minced ginger
  • 2 oz Cider Vinegar
  • 1 ea. Juiced Lemon
  • 1 oz Agave
  • 1 tbsp Ground Turmeric
  • 4 oz Hydrated Cashews

Combine in a food processor until smooth 2 - 3 mins (Keep for up to 5 days)

