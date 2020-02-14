Executive chef from Progressive Field launches Go Buddha Meals, a plant-based foods delivery service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks continues to recognize February as Heart Health Month this week with Go Buddha Meals.
Joshua Ingraham, Executive Chef at Progressive Field, has launched a new plant-based meal delivery service.
He shared with us the recipes and methods of two of his offerings: Dark chocolate hummus and strawberry ginger dressing. (Recipe below)
Dark Chocolate Hummus
- 8 oz Chickpeas
- 2 oz aquafaba (from can of chickpeas)
- 4 oz Cocoa Powder
- 2 oz Tahini Paste
- 2 oz Agave
- 1 tbsp Cinnamon
- 1 tsp Vanilla
- 1 pinch sea salt
Combine in a food processor until smooth about 2 min. (Keep for up to five days)
Strawberry Ginger (Stealth Health Dressing)
- 4 oz Fresh Strawberries
- 2 oz Cherry Tomatoes
- 1 tbsp Fresh minced ginger
- 2 oz Cider Vinegar
- 1 ea. Juiced Lemon
- 1 oz Agave
- 1 tbsp Ground Turmeric
- 4 oz Hydrated Cashews
Combine in a food processor until smooth 2 - 3 mins (Keep for up to 5 days)
