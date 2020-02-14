FBI arrests Akron Public Schools custodian for child pornography

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools confirmed the FBI arrested a night custodian of Miller South School for Visual and Performing Arts on a federal charge relating to child pornography on Friday.
Miller South School for VPA Principal Carolyn Herstich said FBI investigators believe the alleged incidents occurred on the custodian’s personal time, and not on the school grounds or with Akron Public School equipment.
The FBI indicated that all of the alleged activities were limited to receiving and distributing materials electronically, according to Principal Herstich,
Principal Herstich also confirmed that no Miller South students were involved.
Principal Herstich told the Miller South community that Akron Public Schools are working closely with the FBI as their investigation continues, and have since placed the custodian on unpaid, administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
“We want to reassure all of our families that we work closely with all law enforcement and to ensure the safety of our students at all times when you have entrusted us with their care,” according to Principal Herstich.
In a statement to the Miller South community, Principal Herstich also said she will be available at her office from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday alongside support personnel to assist parents and guardians with any individual concerns.
According to Akron Public Schools, the night custodian has worked for the district since 2014.
