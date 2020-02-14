Great Lakes Brewing Company Brew Pub reopens after 2-week refresher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Lakes Brewing Company reopened its historic brewpub on Friday after a two-week closure for extensive renovations.
The biggest change that guests will see will be when they walk in the door, which has been moved to the Brew House No. 1 space.
General Manager Allison Pryce says that will allow for a more open and roomier lobby.
Brew House No. 1 is a new dining concept, an elevated gastropub, within the brewpub.
“We’ve actually named the restaurant Brew House No. 1 as an homage to the fact that this was where it all started,” Pryce said.
That area is home to GLBC’s original seven-barrel brewing system.
Chef Shorty Coleman has designed a new menu for that space including pork belly cassoulet, ricotta and sausage flatbread and GLBC’s signature pretzel chicken.
“Other major changes are in the Beer Garden which now has its own menu, sort of its own concept, a little bit of a fun sports themed going on in there. It’s a great place for large groups to get together, watch a game, hang out and throw back a couple of pints,” Pryce said.
The Beer Garden now offers an open seating concept with traditional-style beer garden tables to accommodate large groups.
Guests can also expect new communal beer drinking events and experiences, as well as a new lounge, coat check and communal drinking rails at the refreshed space.
The Cellar Bar was largely untouched during the renovations but will now host weekly events and specials like comedy nights, karaoke, and trivia, and showcase rare and small-batch tappings.
